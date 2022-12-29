Officer Fired Dragging

In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory Damon drags a woman across the floor at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 17, 2022. Damon, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman on the floor has been fired, authorities said. An internal investigation determined that former officer violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in a news release.

 TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT via AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Tampa, Florida, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.

An internal investigation determined that former officer Gregory Damon violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release.

