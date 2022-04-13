LAKE PLACID — The board of directors of the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum planned a published authors day at the museum last Saturday “We had no idea if it would be a success,” commented board President Maria Hagg. It turned out to be labeled a “10.”
Fourteen authors from throughout Florida set up their book displays under the veranda of the museum. From 1-3 p.m. avid readers flooded the depot to meet the authors, review the many new titles and leave with arms full of autographed novels, gifts and children’s books.
Each author also donated copies of their signed books to the Lake Placid Depot Museum and are available for sale for those not able to attend the book sale and signing. The museum is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grace Sammon and Linda Rosen, West Coast Florida authors and creators of “Bookish Road Trip,” coordinated the day with the museum board. They proclaimed the day, “fantastic.” It was so successful they promised, “We will visit Lake Placid again next spring.” Sammon and Rosen even did a Zoom interview with a West Coast TV station during the afternoon.
Seven authors came from the west and east coast. Prior to setting up their display of books they toured the town of murals. Sammon said, “We just love your quaint town.” They were later joined at the museum by seven Highlands County authors for an afternoon of brisk sales. The visiting published writers ended their successful afternoon visiting Wet Dogs Brewery in the Journal Plaza to toast a wonderful visit to Lake Placid.
Kellie Kelley, owner of Kelley’s Floral Shop and author from Lake Placid, said, “I sold many of my Sunday Dinners Triology books today. People also came to my shop all week wanting to buy my books after reading the story announcing the authors day in the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun. So I was doubly successful.”
A young high school student from Avon Park insisted that his dad bring him to the book signing. He wanted the gift book, “The Greatest Things In Life.” He found it and had author Terry Jackson sign it for him. Her book is an inspirational rhyming manuscript outlining many of life’s simple pleasures which are absolutely free.
Harold Emanuel came from Sun City Center. His book is titled “Murder In The Sunset Years.” He signed each copy tongue in cheek, “May all your murders be pleasant ones.”
Wendy Costa from Lake Placid brought her mom, Becky Rawls, from Clewiston. Costa purchased seven books and her mom two. Many other readers purchased books to enjoy during their planned summer trips.
The visiting authors were so pleased with the hours of preparation work put in by so many Depot Museum volunteers that made the event a first-class afternoon. Most have never been to Lake Placid. But all will be returning again next spring for the second annual “Bookish Road Trip” at the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum.