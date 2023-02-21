ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republicans chose Christian Ziegler on Saturday to be their party’s chairman heading into a 2024 election in which the state could be center stage for GOP presidential politics.

The vote was 126 for Ziegler, the party’s current vice chair, to 100 for Evan Power, who chairs the GOP in Leon County, which includes the state capital, Tallahassee. Power was elected vice chair of the state GOP, the party announced on Twitter.

