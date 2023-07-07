Rebuilding eagle nests

Nearly 150 bald eagle nests were destroyed in Hurricane Ian last September. Of the rebuilt nests, more than 100 chicks have fledged.

 STEVEN SACHS/AUDUBON PHOTOGRAPHY

MAITLAND — Despite nest destruction from Hurricane Ian, resilience proved to be the theme of the 2022-23 bald eagle nesting season, according to end-of-season data compiled by the Audubon EagleWatch program.

In the aftermath of the Category 5 Hurricane Ian in late September, EagleWatch volunteers returned to monitoring bald eagle nests as soon as possible, even as they faced significant damage to their own homes and communities. Across the state, volunteers documented 148 nests lost to the storm.

