Every state in the USA contributed to the victory of World War Two. Florida was no different. Florida has a proud history and major part of contributing to the ultimate victory in World War Two.
Wars are fought and won by people, men and women willing to sacrifice themselves to reach the goal of victory. Florida contributed about 248,000 people who served in the armed forces and it wasn’t just men. Women volunteered for military service also. Some joined the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC) and served in various capacities. The Navy established the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) in 1942 filling many strategic roles. There were also female aviators, called the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs). Jacqueline Cochran, a Florida native, was the first director of this program. The WASPs took over non-combat flying jobs, especially ferrying aircraft between air bases as needed. This freed up male pilots for combat missions.
The women at home made do with available resources to support their families while contributing to the war effort. Women also entered the workforce to fill the jobs vacated by the men who went to war. African American women on the home front helped spearhead the Double Victory Campaign, which fought for Victory over Fascism Abroad and Victory over Racism at Home.
Florida’s men served in all theaters of combat and they served in all the different branches of service. World War Two forced the United States to build up its military to an enormous size very quickly. More than 170 military installations were established in Florida during the war, Because of the climate in Florida it made for year-round training on the many bases that were established here. Dozens of military bases were established or expanded in the state. They hosted hundreds of thousands of military recruits who came to train for their roles in the war.
Sebring’s Hendricks Army Airfield is a former United States Army Air Forces base. It was used during World War Two as a Heavy Bomber Training School for B-17 Flying Fortress’ and B-24 Liberator pilots. Camp Blanding in Starke FL. was a major U.S. Army training facility during the Second World War. Hundreds of thousands of troops trained at Camp Blanding. Camp Jordon Johnston in Carrabelle FL. opened in 1942 for the sole purpose of training Infantry Divisions and their support units in amphibious operations by U. S. Army Engineer Special Brigades [ESB]. This camp trained a quarter of a million men. As the nations of the world moved toward World War Two, the Naval Air Station in Pensacola once again became the hub of air training activities. NAS Pensacola expanded again, training 1,100 cadets a month. Jacksonville, NAS in the short period from October 15, 1940, to the close of World War Two in August 1945, NAS Jacksonville became one of the three largest naval air stations in the world.
Florida’s civilian population had an important role to play as well. They volunteered for civil defense tasks like patrolling the coastline and watching the skies for enemy aircraft. Families conserved food and collected scrap metal and other materials to be recycled into goods for the war effort. Agriculture was one of Florida’s major economic contributions to the war effort.
The memory of a Tuskegee Airman pilot, 1943–45. Pensacola native Lt. James R. Polking-horne Jr. attended school at Florida A&M College (now University) prior to entering military service in World War Two. He trained as a fighter pilot and served in Italy. While on a combat strafing mission, Polkinghorne was last seen flying into a cloud bank. He was listed as missing in action and later reclassified as presumed killed. His body and aircraft were never recovered or identified. Polkinghorne was the only Tuskegee Airman fighter pilot from Florida to die in combat during the war.
Six men from Florida were awarded the Medal of Honor (sometimes called the Congregational Medal of Honor) during WW2.
Today, on this Veteran’s Day we honor all the men and women who served in the wars that America fought in. Every Veteran is a hero. Some came home and others did not. But both groups are heroes. May Florida’s military population continue to honor and serve the United States and contribute to victories both past, present, and future.
Dr. George Janvier is a Sebring resident.