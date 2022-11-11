Every state in the USA contributed to the victory of World War Two. Florida was no different. Florida has a proud history and major part of contributing to the ultimate victory in World War Two.

Wars are fought and won by people, men and women willing to sacrifice themselves to reach the goal of victory. Florida contributed about 248,000 people who served in the armed forces and it wasn’t just men. Women volunteered for military service also. Some joined the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC) and served in various capacities. The Navy established the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) in 1942 filling many strategic roles. There were also female aviators, called the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs). Jacqueline Cochran, a Florida native, was the first director of this program. The WASPs took over non-combat flying jobs, especially ferrying aircraft between air bases as needed. This freed up male pilots for combat missions.

