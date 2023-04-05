Abortion Florida

Sen. Lori Berman speaks in opposition of SB 300 during debate in the Florida Senate on Monday, April 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida Senate on Monday approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks, a measure supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican prepares to launch his expected presidential candidacy.

 ALICIA DEVINE/TALLAHASSEE DEMOCRAT via AP

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Monday approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks, a measure supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Republican prepares to launch his expected presidential candidacy.

The vote prompted demonstrations at the state’s capital that resulted in the arrest of the leader of the Florida Democratic Party and a state senator by city police.

