Teen driver

A Nassau County parent and his daughter participate in the Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Teen Driver Challenge Program.

 COURTESY/FLORIDA SHERIFF’S ASSOCIATION

WINTER HAVEN — State Farm has generously granted $50,000 to the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Teen Driver Challenge, an educational course that provides training to teenage drivers. This program has been a vital contribution in protecting Florida’s teen drivers and everyone else on the roadway. State Farm has granted a total of $910,000 to the program since 2011.

“We are so thankful for State Farm’s support that has been instrumental in keeping this program completely free for Florida’s teen drivers over the past 12 years,” said FSA President and Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “We look forward to maintaining this partnership to keep our roads safe and educate our youngest drivers about the dangers of speeding, driving under the influence and distracted driving.”

