US Police Shooting Orlando

This image from video by WFTV shows emergency vehicles near the site of a shooting that critically injured two police officers on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Orlando.

 WFTV via AP

ORLANDO (AP) — Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando late Friday, police said.

The Orlando Police Department officers stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday as part of an investigation of a Miami homicide and were shot by a suspect in the car, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said during a press conference early Saturday.

