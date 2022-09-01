Drug Importation-Florida

FILE — This undated photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. Florida sued federal health officials on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 over what the state alleges is the stalling of its plan to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

 ELISE AMENDOLA/AP PHOTO, FILE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida sued federal health officials on Wednesday, accusing them of stalling the state’s plan to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Food and Drug Administration at a news conference.

