School Shooting Florida Judge

Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, right, hugs Jennifer Guttenberg following the sentencing hearing for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022. Guttenberg’s daughter, Jaime, was killed in the 2018 shootings. A state commission concluded Monday, June 5, 2023, that Scherer should be publicly reprimanded for showing bias toward the prosecution, failing to curtail “vitriolic statements” directed at his attorneys by the victims’ families and sometimes “allowed her emotions to overcome her judgement.”

 AMY BETH BENNETT/SUN SENTINEL via AP, POOL, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court publicly reprimanded the judge who oversaw the penalty trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Monday for showing bias toward the prosecution.

The unanimous decision followed a June recommendation from the Judicial Qualifications Commission. That panel had found that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer violated several rules governing judicial conduct during last year’s trial in her actions toward Cruz’s public defenders. The six-month trial ended with Cruz receiving a receiving a life sentence for the 2018 murder of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after the jury could not unanimously agree that he deserved a death sentence.

