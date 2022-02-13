AVON PARK — As Black History Month begins to wrap up, The Historical Society of Avon Park, in conjunction with The Highlands County NAACP and Florida Humanities, is proud to share its African American History Archive, a robust collection of speakers, videos and radio segments that chronicles the Black experience in Florida — from Afro- Caribbean Migration to Florida presented by Magdalena Lamarre, Powerful Doctoring Women presented by Martha Bireda, Ph. D. and Florida’s Female Pioneers presented by Dr. Peggy Macdonald.
Florida Talks Lecture Series, hosted by The Historical Society of Avon Park, includes stories from across the state of people, places and notable moments. Take some time to dive into this important resource and share with others.
Support for this project is provided by Heartland Cultural Alliance. Additional funding is being provided by the Avon Park CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency).
The Historical Society of Avon Park and Highlands County NAACP is inviting members of the community to The Lecture Series, which will be held at 300 W. Main St., Avon Park, FL 33825 from 3-5 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 27, March 27 and April 24, 2022.
This is event is free to the public.