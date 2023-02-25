Avon Park Community Center

A Florida Talks speaker will present the story of “The Fighting Baileys” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Avon Park Community Center.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park is partnering with the Heartland Cultural Alliance and Florida Humanities to present a series of entertaining history-based talks.

The speakers have been chosen from the Speakers Bureau of Florida Talks, one of Florida Humanities’ longest-running programs.

