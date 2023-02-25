AVON PARK — The Historical Society of Avon Park is partnering with the Heartland Cultural Alliance and Florida Humanities to present a series of entertaining history-based talks.
The speakers have been chosen from the Speakers Bureau of Florida Talks, one of Florida Humanities’ longest-running programs.
The talks will be held in the Avon Park Community Center at 3 p.m. and are being offered to the community at no charge.
“The Fighting Baileys” is the first topic to be presented by speaker James Abraham on Sunday, Feb. 26.
During World War II and the Korean War, seven brothers from a black Punta Gorda family served overseas. Yet, the family received no acclaim for over 50 years for their exploits.
From a high-flying Tuskegee airman to a grunt in the Red Ball Express, the Bailey brothers’ struggles in a Jim Crow south speak to the hidden and ongoing struggle to accord Black Americans their place in the military.
On March 26, “Fabulous, Feisty Florida Females: More Than Orange Blossoms” will be presented by Carrie Sue Ayvar.
Though not always in the history books, women have helped build, form, shape, and develop Florida. Stories of strong, courageous women like Julia Tuttle, known as the Mother of Miami, or Mary McCleod Bethune, daughter of enslaved parents who went on to become an advisor to several U.S. presidents, and other brave women have influenced and impacted their communities, Florida, and the nation.
On April 23, Craig Pittman presents “The State You’re In: Florida Men, Florida Women, and Other Wildlife.”
Over the past 30 years, Pittman has written thousands of stories and columns about “The Most Interesting State.”
Based on 51 of these stories, he shows off the glorious weirdness of his native state. Stories of mermaids, con men, fugitives, gator “wrasslers,” death row inmates, iguanas, tattooed ladies, python hunters, and more are covered in this illustrated and lively presentation about Florida men, Florida women and more.
Historical Society President Nancy Fisk said this is the second year of getting a grant from Florida Humanities for the Florida Talks program.
After last year’s talks, those who attended were sent a survey so they could suggest topics for this year, she said.
“The topics I chose this year are things that were chosen by those folks who attended the lectures,” Fisk said.