Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced Florida schools have 4,776 total teacher vacancies to begin the year, compared to 5,208 vacancies at the start of last school year.
This is an 8% decline in teacher vacancies for the first day of school for the 2023-24 school year compared to the 2022-23 school year. With an average of 1.28 vacancies per school, Florida’s vacancy rate is less than the national average of 2 vacancies per school and less than the 1.4 vacancies per school that Florida experienced last year.
The School Board of Highlands County reports that its start-of-year vacancies are down quite a bit as well.
Last year, the District started with 103 vacancies and this year, the District is starting with 64 vacancies.
Also, last year the Highlands District had long-term subs filling 54 openings, whereas this year the District is only utilizing 30 long-term subs to fill vacancies.
Diaz said, “It has been a top priority of the Governor, the Florida Legislature and the Department of Education to recruit high-quality teachers to fill our classrooms. It is clear from the nearly 10% decline in teacher vacancies reported today that their hard work has paid off.”
The Bureau of Educator Certification (BEC) within the Florida Department of Education has worked extended hours to shorten the time it takes to process an educator certificate to a few days in order to support districts with filling remaining teacher vacancies, according to the Florida Department of Education.
Since May of 2023, BEC has processed 23,972 teacher certifications with a focus on proactively working with district school superintendents to address their certification needs.
In addition, BEC is sending superintendents a daily communication to indicate individuals who have received a temporary certificate and are still awaiting employment as a teacher in Florida.