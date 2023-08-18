Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. announced Florida schools have 4,776 total teacher vacancies to begin the year, compared to 5,208 vacancies at the start of last school year.

This is an 8% decline in teacher vacancies for the first day of school for the 2023-24 school year compared to the 2022-23 school year. With an average of 1.28 vacancies per school, Florida’s vacancy rate is less than the national average of 2 vacancies per school and less than the 1.4 vacancies per school that Florida experienced last year.

