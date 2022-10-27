Burmese Python Challenge-Winner

A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the threats the invasive snakes pose to the state’s ecology.

Matthew Concepcion was among the 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia who participated in the annual challenge, which removed 231 of the unwanted pythons, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.

