Tropical Weather Drones

Florida Power and Light unveils its new fixed-wing drone designed to fly into tropical storm force winds to help expedite power restoration, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, West Palm Beach, Fla. The company says a drone of this scale is the first of its kind to be used outside of an FAA test site for research and development. The drone, named FPLAir One, resembles a small plane that is remotely operated, allowing the company to scan and capture visuals for up to 1,000 miles on a single flight. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)

 CODY JACKSON/AP PHOTO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s primary energy provider is ready to launch a powerful new technology, just ahead of the busiest weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season: a new fixed-wing drone designed fly into tropical storm force winds and speed the restoration of electricity after severe weather.

FPLAir One resembles a small plane and is remotely operated, enabling the utility to capture and deliver images and video of damaged electrical equipment in real time to its command center. It can fly up to 1000 miles (1600 kilometers) at a time — enough to cover the length of Florida twice in the immediate wake of the most damaging storms.

Recommended for you