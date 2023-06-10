Neighbor Shooting Florida

This image taken from video provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Lorincz, center, after her arrest in Ocala, Fla., Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Lorincz is accused of fatally shooting her neighbor, Ajike Owens, a Black mother of four.

 MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via AP

OCALA (AP) — A judge granted a $154,000 bond Friday for a white Florida woman charged with fatally shooting a Black neighbor through her front door.

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, of Ocala returned to court in Marion County a day after she pleaded not guilty to a first-degree felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm, as well as counts of culpable negligence, battery and assault.

