BARTOW — Major Ian Floyd of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the 281st session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on March 17. Floyd, 42 of Lakeland, is the Special Operations Division commander for the Sheriff’s Office. The Special Operations Division includes emergency communications (9-1-1 telecommunications), Sheriff’s canine teams, animal services and the Polk County animal shelter, agricultural crimes/investigations, environmental investigations and marine patrol, aviation, traffic and traffic homicide investigations, and reserve deputies.
The FBI National Academy is internationally known for its academic excellence, providing 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Those accepted to attend must have proven records as professionals in their agency to attend. The 281st session included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, and six federal civilian organizations.
Floyd was one of only a handful of students in the session who also graduated with a certificate in Criminal Justice Management from the University of Virginia.
“Continuing education and leadership training is important to ensure professional law enforcement agencies remain on the cutting-edge of an ever-changing world. As a fellow FBI National Academy graduate, I am so proud of Major Floyd’s achievement and look forward to his continued contributions to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and to our community,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
Floyd said, “This was a tremendous experience – I was honored to represent Polk County and I am thankful to Sheriff Judd for this opportunity. I am so impressed with the quality of academic instruction and the advanced training at the Academy. This was an opportunity of a lifetime, but I am thrilled to return home, catch up on family time, and get back to work.”