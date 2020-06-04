SEBRING — On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died in Minneapolis after a white police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd lay face down and handcuffed in the street. As a result of this horrific incident, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a change in its “Use of Force Policy.”
“What happened to Mr. Floyd up in Minneapolis is unacceptable,” Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman said, referring to Floyd’s death. “It is a truly a sad situation that another human being was treated in such a manner and gave his life as a result of that. Those sort of actions and behavior will not be tolerated from anyone at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. We spent most of the day yesterday (Monday) making sure that was understood by all of our members.”
“It was never stated before what is a requirement for one member to take action if they see another member using excessive force or what we deem as illegal force,” Blackman told commissioners on Tuesday. “That is now in our policy and all members starting (last Monday) are being trained on that.”
Blackman reassured county commissioners that his agency is ready if riots or looting happens in Highlands County like other places across the nation and Florida.
All members of the agency are properly equipped to be called out for riots or looting. Blackman assured commissioners that if necessary, all sworn personnel would be reassigned to the patrol division, basically tripling the manpower.
In addition, he said Florida Highway Patrol is also available to help if needed.
“We have been contacted by the Florida Highway Patrol and each troop has a 41-man team that is ready to deploy if necessary,” Blackman said.
In addition, an “information gathering group” has been organized within the Sheriff’s Office. These personnel, he said, are doing nothing but gathering intel off of social media.
“Someone out there is trying to cause fear and intimidation in our community. If we see something that is valid or that we think could be true we will let our citizens know immediately,” he said.
Blackman said he hopes those that do use their right to protest do it peacefully and safely.
“We encourage those that want to protest or to rally to come out and exercise those rights,” Blackman told commissioners. “We ask that it remain peaceful.”
While there is no curfew in place in Highlands County, Blackman is prepared to implement one if necessary.
“The county is just now starting to open up and people are starting to get back to some sort of normalcy so we do not want to issue a curfew,” he said.