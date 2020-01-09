SEBRING — The Experimental Aircraft Association will be hosting the monthly pancake breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 11. The breakfast will include bacon, sausage, regular pancakes, blueberry pancakes, hash brown potatoes and scrambled eggs. Breakfast will be served from 8-10:30 a.m. Public drive-ins are welcome.
The proceeds support youth aviation education activities and the STEM curriculum. (Science Technology, Engineering and Math). EAA 1240 Youth members will be working on the AirCam aircraft build project for Astronaut Story Musgrave.
Young Eagle flights will be offered for youth 8 to 17 years old. Parents or guardian registration is required.
The EAA Aviation Development Center is at the south end of the flight line though gate 24, just follow the signs. “We are at the end of the road, but at the beginning of adventure.”
The local EAA Chapter 1240 supports local youth with flight training scholarship and hands-on activities that develop skills they can use for a lifetime.
For more information, contact Billy McCullers, EAA Chapter 1240, at 863-763-2636 or airspeedislife1213@gmail.com.