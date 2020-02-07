SEBRING — Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1240 is hosting a pancake breakfast from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the EAA 1240 Aviation Development Center on the flight line at Sebring Regional Airport. The Saturday morning breakfast will include bacon, link sausage, sausage patties, regular pancakes, blueberry pancakes, hash brown potatoes and both plain and scrambled eggs with peppers and onions.
The proceeds support youth aviation education activities and the STEM curriculum. (Science Technology, Engineering and Math)
Also, Chapter 1240 will be conducting Young Eagle flights where youth ages 8 to 17 can take a free orientation flight with an experienced EAA pilot. Each Young Eagle will receive a certificate documenting their flight, a logbook, their name entered in the world’s largest logbook at EAA headquarters in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and have access to the FAA Ground School training online for free. They also become EAA youth members until age 19. Youth need to have their parent or legal guardian present at the time of the flight.
The Young Eagles Day online pre-registration program has been launched. In doing so, parents can go to a website, pre-register their young person for a specific Saturday, have much of the required permissions and waivers completed, and be ready to go soon after arrival at our Young Eagles Day. The Young Eagles Team will know how many are coming and will permit scheduling pilots and aircraft with more accuracy. Additionally, they will be able to schedule general time slots for the young people.
Go to youngeaglesday.org, and enter your zip code, and find the scheduled event for February. Registration is easy and understandable for completion.
For more information contact John Rousch EAA 1240 Young Eagles coordinator, 863-273-0522 or johnrousch73@gmail.com.