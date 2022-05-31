SEBRING — His hands gripped the chair arms as if he had the throttle in one and the joy stick in the other. The windshield of his cockpit was filled with the length and breadth of the enemy ship as he bore in at a dizzying angle, his bomb sight filled with the center of the Japanese carrier. As he pressed the release button and the heavy bomb came away from its rack, he pulled back hard on the stick, the pent up G-forces pressed down into his seat, his sweat-soaked cloth helmet gushing its contents down his face and neck.
As the stick went forward and the weight of the pull-out bled away, he banked left and saw the blossoming explosion and fire leaping skyward from the carrier’s deck. As Del Smith, former U.S. Navy dive bomber pilot, sat watching the new “Midway” motion picture in the darkened theater, he was back in his SB2C Helldiver in the South Pacific. It was 1944 and he was yet again a young determined man at the point of his nation’s spear, locked and loaded to smite the enemies of America.
On either side, my brother Chris and I monitored our friend Del as his hands and arms tensed and his chest heaved — the only person in the theater who knew the fear, excitement and satisfaction of a combat pilot flying through flak, enemy fighters and surviving to fight another day. Chris and I had seen “Midway” the previous week and floated the idea to Del, uncertain of his reaction. After all, Delbert Smith was the real deal, a for real dive bomber pilot flying from the carrier Hornet in the Pacific in World War II.
In addition to bombing runs at Saipan, Guam and Iwo Jima, Del had destroyed cargo ships in Manila Bay and later sank a Japanese destroyer off Davao in the southern Philippines. He once had to ditch his plane in the Philippine Sea, running out of gas on the return of a long range strike on the retreating Japanese carrier fleet. No matter. He and his crew were picked up by a destroyer’s whaleboat and high-lined back aboard Hornet the next morning, back flying that afternoon.
We were beginning to think the excitement might be too much for Del but his decades of vigorous golfing and miles per week on his treadmill had kept his ticker in great shape. As the lights came up at the end of the show and we began our slow shuffle out to the corridor, I asked Del what he thought of the movie. He responded strongly, “It was realistic. In fact it was too realistic.”
Del was one of “The Greatest Generation” that author Tom Brokaw wrote about in his book a few years back. Millions of ordinary Americans put their personal lives on standby as they donned the uniforms of all the Armed Services, or marched into the factories which produced all the tanks, planes, ships and bullets to defeat Germany, Japan and Italy in World War II. I spent many hours listening to Del these past few years. Learned a lot about his family, growing up in and near Kenosha. Taking to the air at a small local airport under the tutelage of a woman pilot acquaintance of Amelia Earhart in a scratch-built Navy training program.
Learning to land on the wooden flight deck of a converted coal-fired, side paddle-wheel passenger ferry on Lake Michigan. Learning to dive bomb with unerring accuracy. Preparing for the final push into Japan awaiting the carrier Wasp while flying the powerful F4U Corsair on the Big Island of Hawaii, and then getting the news about an atomic bomb that ended the war. Sticking with the Navy through the great demobilization, marrying Agnes and the start of a great family.
The tragedy of Agnes’ death by a hit and run driver while training up for the Korean War. Leaving the Navy and making a new life, and later a new wife Charlene and new babies. Fulfilling the wartime pledges to God and comrades that if he were blessed with surviving war, he would make a good life in the new America.
Del lived a good and full life of nearly 101 years, filled with the joys of family love, community respect and the admiration of people who knew him. Despite his Distinguished Flying Cross, he declined to tell his story on film. No flamboyance. “I was just doing my job,” he said. Let us be thankful that Del did his job, kept his faith in America, just as so many others have and will. God bless and keep you in eternal life my friend.
Fred Carino is curator of the Military Sea Services Museum in Sebring.