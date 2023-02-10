Biden

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb. 8, in Washington. With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, Biden ventures to Florida.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — With an eye toward the 2024 campaign, President Joe Biden on Thursday ventures to Florida, a state defined by its growing retiree population and status as the unofficial headquarters of the modern-day Republican Party.

The president sees a chance to use Social Security and Medicare to drive a wedge between GOP lawmakers and their base of older voters who rely on these government programs for income and health insurance. Biden is trying to lay the groundwork for an expected reelection campaign announcement this spring.

