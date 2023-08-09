Controversial project

An overflow crowd turned out Monday in Wakulla County for discussion of a controversial gas-station project.

 JIM TURNER/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

CRAWFORDVILLE — Opponents who fear a proposed gas station could damage Wakulla Springs south of Tallahassee say they’re unfazed by a new state law designed to limit lawsuits over comprehensive plan changes.

Ryan Smart, executive director of the Florida Springs Council, wouldn’t say Monday if his group or other organizations would legally challenge proposed land-use changes sought by Southwest Georgia Oil Co. on a seven-acre parcel in Wakulla County. But Smart said the law (SB 540), signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, won’t affect the decision.

Recommended for you