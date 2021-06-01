SEBRING — The changes prompted by the pandemic during the recent school year included The School Board of Highlands County’s Food & Nutrition Department, which took measures for safety and to provide meals for students learning from home.
Food & Nutrition Director Tim Thompson said recently the changes this past school year included how they interacted with students including trying to do touchless point of sale.
“We anticipate that next year we will be back to a more ‘business as usual’ perspective especially with the virus vaccination rollouts,” he said. “We consider that return to normal quite a bit emotional on our part because it has not been the usual this year.”
At the end of the school year, they were almost back to the number of meals served that they were doing pre-COVID, Thompson said. “We may have a 10% downturn this year, by the time you average it out over all the months,” Thompson said.
They went from doing an average of 5,000 lunches a day in August to 7,700 lunches a day in March, in the latest numbers that he has verified, Thompson said.
“We are usually right around 8,500 lunches a day, which was pre-COVID, so we are still down a little bit, but I anticipate by next year we should be back to where we were,” he said.
Also, they were doing about 3,000 breakfasts a day in August and they were up to about 4,800 a day in March.
When the district was doing the Innovative Learning Environment (with some students learning online from home) in the first semester, his department was providing curbside meal pickup at the schools, Thompson noted. But, the number of meals was down at that time.
They transitioned off the curbside meals as more kids returned to school and by spring break they stopped doing curbside meals because they were not serving very many, Thompson said.
Doing the curbside meals was different for his department as they were working outside their normal hours of operation because they needed to be able to serve the kids in school and then they needed to be able to serve the kids at curbside afterwards later in the afternoon, he said.
“It removed us from our comfort zone a little just because of how many hours we were talking about during the day,” he said. “But, at the end of the day, we were doing what we thought was right for the community.”