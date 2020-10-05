AVON PARK — Discussion of mobile food vendors is the only agenda item on today’s special meeting of the Avon Park City Council.
City Manager Mark Schrader said there is a person interested in operating a food truck within the City, which currently has no applicable regulations.
They were having a special meeting thinking some of the people who wanted to operate a food truck would come to the meeting and be part of the discussion, he said.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “The new ruling caught a lot of people off guard, myself included. I am still unclear on all of the new rules and regulations that we are going to have to abide by.”
“Ultimately, it is not going to be a free-for-all for food trucks to set up anywhere,” he said. “The City will definitely be able to put some regulations in there that will hopefully work for everyone involved.”
City Attorney Gerald Buhr informed Schrader, Anderson, Code Enforcement and the City Council about the food truck issue in a Sept. 18 letter.
“I have been asked to develop some possible points of regulation of food trucks and other sidewalk and parking lot food sales, as the code enforcement department has had complaints, but the code is at best, uncertain as to how they are regulated,” he said.
With food TV shows over the past decades, food trucks have not only gained in number and popularity, but also in the quality of their cuisine, Buhr said.
“As I mentioned in our last meeting, in my strong opinion they should be allowed within cities as they can uplift the quality of choices of food, but should not be allowed to compete with ‘bricks and mortar’ restaurants in a significantly negative manner,” he said.
Bricks and mortar restaurants have substantial investment in equipment, long-term obligations to landlords, generally employ more workers and pay property taxes to the City, Buhr noted.
“Since commencing this review, I have become aware of a 2020 Florida law put into effect in July limiting some of our powers of regulating food trucks, now defined by the State as “mobile food dispensing vehicles,” he said.
The new law forbids local governments from requiring licenses, permits, registration or fees and forbids local governments to “prohibit mobile food dispensing vehicles from operating within the entirety of the entity’s jurisdiction.”
Buhr prepared, for Council’s consideration, potential code provisions regarding food trucks and sidewalk food sales.
In June, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statement touting his approval of the deregulation bill (HB 1193), dubbed the “Occupational Freedom and Opportunity Act.” The bill makes regulatory changes related to professions ranging from hair braiders to interior designers and addresses issues such as local regulation of food trucks.
“For two years, we’ve pushed for regulatory reforms in Florida’s occupational licensing system to remove unnecessary barriers for individuals pursuing their professional aspirations,” DeSantis said. “With legislative and public support, we’re delivering on those reforms with a comprehensive and meaningful bill that will save thousands of Floridians both time and money for years to come.”
The City Council’s special meeting on mobile food vendors will be at 6 p.m., today in the Council Chambers, 123 E. Pine St, Avon Park.