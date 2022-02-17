SEBRING — On Feb. 8, the Highlands County FOP Lodge 99 held its monthly meeting at the Caddyshack Restaurant in Sebring. Over 30 Lodge members and their spouses attended. After the formal meeting, Lodge Vice President John Sims introduced two special guest speakers: Carole Arnold and John Bauer. They put on a presentation about the Seniors vs Crime Project that is active in Highlands County and around the state. It falls under the Attorney General’s Office in Florida and works out of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office locally.
Arnold and Bauer took turns explaining the function of the project, which is to help anyone involved in a civil issue. In fact, while the name says Seniors, younger people can also reach out to them. Members of the organization are all volunteers. They are known as Senior Sleuths.
They do not investigate criminal complaints, rather, they offer no-charge assistance with disputes with contractors, businesses or individuals who may have taken advantage of victims financially. The project started 20 years ago, but began in Highlands County four years ago.
Over the years, $40 million has been recovered. In Highlands County that number is already at $106,000. The team of Arnold and Bauer have backgrounds that help them in their task. Arnold was in finance, while Bauer was a contractor himself.
During their talk to the FOP members, they spoke about the difference between a proposal and a contract. They stressed that anyone needing work done on their homes should be sure everything is spelled out, stating exactly what is included and what isn’t. A simple example was a couple getting a proposal to paint the inside of their home. The painters showed up, but then told the couple the price did not include moving furniture or taking things down off the walls.
Bauer said many of the complaints they receive involve unlicensed handymen. While a handyman might be able to fix an electrical problem, he or she is not licensed to do so. In the event of a fire, an insurance company will not honor the claim if the work wasn’t done by a licensed electrician. In fact, people hiring even a licensed contractor, should ask to see current insurance coverage.
Throughout the evening those present at the meeting were supplied with a list of do’s and don’ts to avoid being scammed or losing money. Other issues are things like refund trouble, warranty problems, phone scams, identity theft, and more.
Anyone who thinks they are or have been a victim can contact the Seniors vs Crime office in Sebring open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Senior Sleuths can take your calls at 863-402-7849 or 1-800-203-3099. They can also speak at churches, meetings and gatherings.
Meanwhile, any active or retired law enforcement officer is welcome to join the local FOP Lodge. For information, call Rod Dilling, lodge president, at 863-699-1834.