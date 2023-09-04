Obit Jimmy Buffett

Susan Hudnall pins a condolence note about Jimmy Buffett’s passing to the front window of the Margaritaville Cafe in Key West, Fla., Saturday, in Key West, Fla. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, died Friday. He was 76.

 ROB O’NEAL/FLORIDA KEY NEWS BUREAU via AP

KEY WEST — All the world was “Margaritaville” on Saturday, from Key West to New York City and beyond, as legions of fans mourned the passing of beach-bum balladeer Jimmy Buffett at the age of 76.

Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacy.

