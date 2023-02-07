Super Bowl Ads Preview Football

Large advertisements adorn buildings and electronic billboards leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

 ROSS D. FRANKLIN/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — The hottest ticket in town for advertisers is officially sold out. Fox said Monday that in-game ads for Super Bowl LVII have all been sold.

The big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday.

