APTOPIX India Weather

A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday.

 RAFIQ MAQBOOL/AP PHOTO

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high on Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.

The planetary average hit 63 degrees Fahrenheit (17.23 degrees Celsius), surpassing the 62.9-degree mark (17.18-degree mark) set Tuesday and equaled Wednesday, according to data from the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, a tool that uses satellite data and computer simulations to measure the world’s condition.

