Israel Palestinians

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives through the West Bank city of Nablus, during a raid, Thursday, May 4, 2023. The Israeli military says it has killed three Palestinians wanted for an attack last month on a car near a Jewish West Bank settlement that killed a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters. The military says a fierce gunbattle erupted when the army entered the heart of the flashpoint city of Nablus early Thursday.

 MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops on Thursday killed three Palestinian militants wanted in connection with a shooting attack that killed a British-Israeli woman and two of her daughters, the Israeli military said, the latest bloodshed in a relentless wave of violence.

In a rare daytime incursion launched as residents were starting their day, the military said forces entered the heart of the flashpoint city of Nablus and raided an apartment where the men were located. Troops and the suspects exchanged fire and the three men were killed.

