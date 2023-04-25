Jordan Sudan

Jordanians evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman, Jordan, Monday, April 24.

 RAAD ADAYLEH/AP PHOTO

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens to safety, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country’s two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.

The evacuations were a dramatic operation. In convoys, foreign diplomats, workers and families made their way past combatants at tense front lines in the capital of Khartoum to reach extraction points — or even drove hundreds of miles to the country’s east coast.

