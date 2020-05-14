AVON PARK — Avon Park native and game show veteran Hans von Walter will vie today for a chance at $10,000 on a special Health Care Professionals edition of Game Show Network’s brand new trivia-expert game show, Master Minds.
In the episode, which airs at 4 p.m., von Walter and the two other contestants he is playing against all work in the healthcare field.
In Master Minds, hosted by Brooke Burns, three contestants square off against three trivia Master Minds (including trivia master Ken Jennings) in multiple rounds of intense trivia competition.
The lowest scoring player on each side is eliminated until the top competitor and top Master Mind are left standing and now must face off, head-to-head, in the Ultimate Trivia Challenge.
If the contestant can get more questions correct than the Master Mind, they will win $10,000 and come back to challenge the Masters again. If they win three games in a row, they join the ranks of the Master Minds and will appear in future episodes.
When he was 7 years old, von Walter decided he wanted to eventually be a contestant on the television quiz show, Jeopardy!, hosted by Alex Trebek.
He attended Walker Memorial Academy through 10th grade (2006) during which he displayed an extensive knowledge in student geography competitions.
As an eighth-grade student at Walker Memorial Academy, he beat all competitors and became the 2004 Geographer Bee Florida state champion sponsored by National Geographic.
While attending the Loma Linda School of Medicine in California, von Walter used his wealth of knowledge as a successful game show contestant.
On “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” in 2012, he earned $60,600 after he decided to pass on the $100,000 question.
In 2010, he earned $25,000 on “Jeopardy,” coming in third among 15 schools in a college tournament.
A visit to his aunt in Chicago got him watching and then aiming to compete on “Wheel of Fortune.”
It took a few months to get on the show after a mobile “Wheel” audition stopped in Loma Linda looking for potential contestants. He entered his name and later received an email invitation for an in-person audition.
Von Walter’s episode on the “Wheel of Fortune” aired in January 2016.
He was on the Match Game on the ABC network in June 2019.
Von Walter is a resident physician at Loma Linda University, California.