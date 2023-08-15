MIAMI — Rene Pedrosa, 51, was sentenced Monday in federal court to six years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for receiving child pornography in 2019 from a 16-year-old boy.

In November 2019, Pedrosa connected with the boy on social media. Pedrosa, who at the time worked as an aide to the City of Miami mayor, communicated with the boy on social media and in person about a website design job for Pedrosa’s boss.

