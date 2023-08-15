MIAMI — Rene Pedrosa, 51, was sentenced Monday in federal court to six years in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for receiving child pornography in 2019 from a 16-year-old boy.
In November 2019, Pedrosa connected with the boy on social media. Pedrosa, who at the time worked as an aide to the City of Miami mayor, communicated with the boy on social media and in person about a website design job for Pedrosa’s boss.
One meeting took place at Miami City Hall on Nov. 25, 2019. Pedrosa admitted that during the meeting, he kissed and sexually touched the boy, who had been dropped off by his mother at City Hall for a website design follow-up meeting. Pedrosa also admitted that he continued communicating with the boy through an internet-based messaging application and that on Dec. 22, 2019, Pedrosa knowingly received sexually explicit images of the boy.
U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI, Miami Field Office, announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Robert N. Scola.
FBI Miami investigated the case, with assistance from Miami Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Kahn Obenauf prosecuted it.
