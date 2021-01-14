AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park has thus far received one letter of interest to be appointed to the City Council to fill the remainder of the term of Stanley Spurlock, who passed away Dec. 12.
Former councilman and former mayoral candidate Al Joe Hinson filed a letter of interest with the City last week.
Highlands News-Sun asked Hinson about his interest in the Council seat.
Hinson responded, “The city will miss Stanley Spurlock because of his commitment to the entire city and his commitment to the whole city.
“As a man who loves this city and the people in it, we need people on our council that care about the entire city and not just downtown. I have placed my name in for that reason and hope that others that care about this city will do the same.”
Hinson ran for mayor against incumbent Garrett Anderson in November 2019, but Anderson won the election. Hinson was defeated by Anderson in the 2016 mayoral race.
Hinson was elected to the city council in November 2007 and served one term having been defeated in his re-election bid by Parke Sutherland.
Councilman Jim Barnard said the Council has stated that someone with previous experience on the Council would be a benefit.
In a couple of months the Council will be talking about the budget, so it would be nice to have somebody with some recent experience on the Council or a City board who is civic minded and wants to serve the community, he said.
Before the holidays a few people said they were going to apply, but they will have to wait and see who puts their names in the hat, Barnard said. Some will do it right away while others may wait until the last day.
If there are others who apply, the Council with four members will be choosing someone with only four votes, he said. So someone would have to be approved by three or four “yes” votes.
It would be nice to have multiple options or at least two or more who have shown interest in serving the City, Barnard said.
Councilwoman Brenda Gray said some Council members have stated they are looking for someone who had served before on the Council and Hinson would qualify and he is community minded.
The Council should consider Hinson’s application, but she would also like to see some younger people apply for the position so they can get the experience in how a City operates, she said.
The homepage of the City’s website includes a link to the announcement that states: The City Council of Avon Park is seeking qualified candidates for appointment by the Council to the office of City Councilmember to serve out a term of the late Stanley Spurlock, which term ends upon election of a new councilmember in the Nov. 2, 2021 election.
Letters of interest and qualifications, or questions regarding this appointment, may be sent to: Kim Gay, City Clerk, at 110 E. Main Street, Avon Park, FL 33825, by fax to 863-452-4413, or by email at kgay@avonpark.cc.
The City Councilmember qualifications include residency within the City limits for at least one year immediately prior to appointment and must be a registered voter of the City of Avon Park.
The City will take submittals until Jan. 20, so that an appointment can be made at the Feb. 8, Council meeting.