SEBRING — Trey Marley, the former Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy facing a jury trial after the prisoner he was escorting sustained injuries to his face, is scheduled to be in county court Tuesday.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office charged deputy Marley with culpable negligence after a jail video showed him pulling a man as the man’s face collided with an entry door.
According to the charging document, the video shows Marley “pulling him with hard force toward the door in what appears to be a takedown maneuver. Due to the arrestee being handcuffed behind his back, his face and upper body strike the entry door.”
The incident cost the young deputy his job. According to the department, Marley resigned while under an internal affairs investigation of the incident.
“We hold our deputies to a high standard of conduct, and expect them to treat everyone fairly, whether it is someone they just happen to meet during their duties or someone they have in custody,” Sheriff Paul Blackman told the Highlands News-Sun in January. “When they don’t do that, we will hold them accountable.”
Marley waived his right to a speedy trial in January and was granted a pretrial continuance in March, court records show. He pled not guilty in October to one count of culpable negligence.
Culpable negligence is defined as a course of conduct showing reckless disregard for human life which can include “a conscious indifference to consequences.”
Under Florida law, culpable negligence may be classified as second degree misdemeanor (punishable by up to 60 days in jail), a first degree misdemeanor (punishable by up to 1 year in jail), or a third degree felony, punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment.