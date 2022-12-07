BARTOW — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 44-year-old John Reed, who was a detention deputy with the agency but immediately resigned upon his arrest, for eight counts petit theft, and one count each obtaining property by fraud, gross fraud, and petit theft $100-$750.

Reed was hired in 2004 as a detention support specialist and became a detention deputy in 2005. He left the Sheriff’s Office in 2012. He was rehired as a detention deputy in July of 2021. He had nine total years of service at PCSO.

