LAKE PLACID — A former Lake Placid Middle School athletic coach has been disciplined by the Education Practices Commission for an incident unrelated to his former position with the district, but involving female softball players.
The material allegations in the administrative complaint state that on or about June 29, 2018, Jason Test exercised poor judgment as an athletic coach when he remained in a room of female softball players (ages redacted) who were changing clothes and trying on softball uniforms. As a result, some of the female softball players felt “weird or uncomfortable.”
Test was terminated, effective July 25, 2018 from his position as head softball coach at Lake Placid Middle School.
The termination was not related to anything involving the School District, according to the District.
There was a situation when Test was working for a city league and associated with female coaches, Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said in 2018. The females were trying on uniforms, with two male coaches present as they were disrobing and trying to see which uniforms they fit in.
The school decided there was a lack of confidence in the judgment of the coach and no longer wanted to use him as a coach, Lethbridge said.
The Education Practices Commission ordered the following disciplinary actions for Test: a 30-day suspension of his educator’s certificate, assessed a $750 fine, a two-year probationary period and complete coursework in the area of Boundaries.