SEBRING — A former School Board of Highlands County middle school teacher has agreed to a two-year probationary period in a settlement agreement with the State of Florida Education Practices Commission.
Stacy Renee Leaphart, who was a science teacher at Avon Park Middle School, resigned from the district on Oct. 23, 2018 when she was facing termination for allegations of of dicsussing inappropriate topics/subject matter related to a student.
The complaint before the The State Education Practices Commission states the allegations are that the educator exposed a student to “embarrassment and humiliation.”
Leaphart asked the student about the discipline received for sexual conduct with middle school males, the complaint states. Leapart asked such questions as how many boys there were, did the student get paid, how much did the student get paid and was the student allowed to keep the money.
Leaphart expressed that she was shocked by the student’s conduct and physically mimicked the activity in front of the class, according to the complaint. As a result of Leaphart’s conduct, the student was subjected to the laughing and ridicule of the classmates.
According to the settlement agreement, Leaphart neither admits nor denies, but elects not to contest the allegations in the administrative complaint. She agreed to accept a letter of reprimand that will go in her certification file.
Also, Leaphart agrees to submit to an evaluation, to the issues cited in the administrative complaint, conducted by a psychologist, psychiatrist or mental health counselor. She will bear the cost of the evaluation, treatment and counseling.
Leaphart has agreed to be placed on probation for a period of two employment years and to pay a $2,000 fine to the Education Practices Commission within the probationary period.