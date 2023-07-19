A former middle school teacher with the School Board of Highlands County had her educator’s certificate permanently revoked when a principal suspected she had consumed alcohol.
Deborah Haas had a Florida Educator’s Certificate, that included elementary education and middle grades integrated curriculum, which was valid through June 30, 2025.
According to an administrative complaint by the State Education Practices Commission, Haas was a science teacher at Avon Park Middle School on or about Aug. 21, 2021 at the time of incident cited in the complaint.
Then-principal Chris Doty observed that Haas was speaking louder than normal and standing overly close to him while they spoke. Doty completed a reasonable suspicion checklist and observed Haas had trembling, was flushed, speaking loudly and had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her person.
She complied with testing based on reasonable suspicion.
The Commission ruled recently that Haas has been found guilty of personal conduct that reduces effectiveness as an employee of the School Board and violated the Principles of Professional conduct for the education profession.
Also, it was ruled that Haas failed to make reasonable effort to protect the student from conditions harmful to learning and/or to the student’s mental health and/or physical health and/or safety.
The Education Practices Commission permanently revoked the educator’s certificate held by Haas. Reapplication will not be considered, records show.