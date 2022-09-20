Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Sunshine this morning. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.