SEBRING — The Sebring Planning and Zoning Board approved a future land use and zoning change for two properties — 2838 U.S. Alternate 27 and 1395 Sebring Parkway.
The future land use change is from Median Density Residential to Low Density Residential and the zoning change is from R-3 Planned Development Multiple-Family District to City R-1 to allow for 43 single family dwellings.
The 116.85-acre property at 2838 U.S. Alternate 27 and the 7.24-acre property at 1395 Sebring Parkway are part of the properties owned by Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC and Lake Jackson Management, LLC, which was the location of the Kenilworth Golf Course.
Alexander Forkosh is listed as the director/officer of Lake Jackson Holdings.
The property owner is downsizing the zoning, but there are no plans currently to develop the property, the city’s Building Department reports, according to the property owner’s representative.
The zoning and land use change will be considered by the Sebring City Council at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The U.S. Alternate 27 property was recently cleared of debris from a homeless camp.
The Sebring Parkway property is just north of the Francis II mobile home park, specifically north of the eastern part of Paradise Path and the western part of Rose Road.
The proposed apartment complex is still planned for farther north of Francis II west of the Sebring Parkway.
In April, the Sebring City Council gave final approval to a zoning and land use change for a portion of the eastern side of the old Kenilworth Lodge golf course property on which developer Forkosh plans to build apartment buildings.
The rezoning was from County R-3, Multiple-Family Dwelling, including Motel and Hotel District to City PD, Planned Development to allow for 529 multifamily dwelling units with recreational amenities.
“Central Park Village – An Apartment Community” was the name of the development on the conceptual site plan submitted to the city, but the city’s Building Department has not yet received a formal site plan.
Plans for the development include a three-story clubhouse with nine apartment units in the clubhouse and the development would have an entrance and exit off of Persimmon Avenue and a newly created road that connects to the Sebring Parkway.