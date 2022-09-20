Property rezoning

A view from Rose Road, in Francis II mobile home park, of a portion of the former Kenilworth Golf Course property that is undergoing a zoning and future land use change.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The Sebring Planning and Zoning Board approved a future land use and zoning change for two properties — 2838 U.S. Alternate 27 and 1395 Sebring Parkway.

The future land use change is from Median Density Residential to Low Density Residential and the zoning change is from R-3 Planned Development Multiple-Family District to City R-1 to allow for 43 single family dwellings.

