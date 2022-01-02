SEBRING — The southern half of the former Harder Hall golf course is listed for sale as a property that has “tons” of potential.
The price of that 49.369 acres of potential is $1,225,000, which is rounded off to $25,000 per acre.
Mark Gose with Bayless Realty, Sebring, said Thursday there is interest in the property, but all of the appointments are scheduled after the first week in January.
There is a lull in business activity that starts the week before Christmas, which continues until the second week in January, he explained.
“I have several interested parties that I am meeting next year,” Gose said.
“This is a very unique property, perfect for development. It is approximately 50 acres and is surrounded by residential Lake Haven Estates and Harder Hall area,” the LoopNet commercial property listing website states.
“This property has tons of potential; one pond, water and sewer are available, plenty of road access on two sides, perfect location for residential development and 55 and older community. Land is mostly cleared. Conceptual site plan is drawn – 130 plus units,” according to LoopNet.
The property is generally east of Lafayette Avenue, west of Medina Way and north of Sportsman Avenue. The western part of the property is south of Golfview Road.
The 6,300-yard golf course, which was designed in 1958, closed May 30 with word that the northern half was being sold to a developer.
In August, Jason Laman, the owner of the golf course property, said he wanted the 49 acres annexed into the city because an interested developer would need city water and sewer service.
The annexation was delayed as a Harder Hall homeowner proposed a plan for the homeowners to share the cost of purchasing the property so it would remain a green space and undeveloped. That plan did not come to fruition and was annexed into the City of Sebring in October.
The northern part of the former Harder Hall golf course, which is already within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Laman to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said recently the city has not been contacted about any plans for the northern golf course property.