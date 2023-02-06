Israel Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivers a statement at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on June 29, 2022. Bennett, a former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine, said during an interview posted online Saturday, he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.

 TSAFRIR ABAYOV/AP PHOTO, FILE

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely intermediary in the war’s first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March.

