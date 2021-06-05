AVON PARK — A former deputy with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Wednesday night on possession of methamphetamine and three counts of possession of a short-barreled rifle.
Deputies and narcotics detectives with HCSO conducted a search warrant for illegal narcotics in Avon Park at Velasquez’s residence. During the search, two plastic baggies containing methamphetamine were located hidden inside a flashlight. Deputies also fund a box of 12 THC vape cylinders that tested positive for THC, according to the report.
Inside a closet and in plain view, deputies found a DPMS rifle with a 13-inch barrel, an AM-15 rifle with a vertical grip “well below the 16 inches,” and a Glock 22 pistol. The pistol had an attached shoulder brace that converted the weapon into a short barrel rifle “clearly under 16 inch,” reports said.
Velasquez was discharged from the HCSO effective Dec. 9, 2019, “as a result of the findings of facts, conclusions and recommendations of Internal Affairs Investigation.” Velasquez issued a letter addressed to Sheriff Paul Blackman on Dec. 9, 2019 resigning from his position as deputy sheriff. The letter also thanks Blackman “for the opportunity to serve this community alongside the most dedicated professionals I have ever met,” according to his HCSO personnel file.
Velasquez was charged with one felony charge of possession of methamphetamine, one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment, one felony charge of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three felony charges of possession of a short-barreled rifle. Velasquez is currently out on bond.