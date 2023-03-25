BARTOW — A former detention deputy with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested by the PCSO, after an investigation determined he had stolen thousands of dollars by falsely claiming overtime hours that he did not work.
Bruce West Jr., 33, was arrested Thursday at the Central County Jail in Bartow where he was assigned, after he admitted to the Sheriff’s detective that he had falsified time cards.
The investigation showed that West had falsely claimed overtime hours resulting in a total of $15,357 of unearned money being embezzled by West.
“It’s a major disappointment when someone working in law enforcement runs afoul of the law, but it stings even more when it’s someone within your own work family. He knew better and still betrayed his co-workers, his profession, and the taxpayers of Polk County, and we arrested him – we intend to not only hold him criminally accountable, but also to recover taxpayers’ money,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
West was charged with: grand theft between $10,000 and $20,000, obtain property by fraud less than $20,000, and false entries to corporate books.
West was hired by the PCSO as a detention deputy on Aug. 30, 2021 and was sworn in on Oct. 19, 2021. He resigned upon his arrest, but had he not, his employment would have been terminated.