On Friday, Dec. 9, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Polk County Firefighter Lance Taylor Dunn of Lakeland for grand theft and fraud after falsifying his time card on three separate occasions. Dunn resigned following his arrest.

The investigation began when Polk County Fire Rescue supervision contacted PCSO detectives to report a possible payroll fraud incident. During the investigation, detectives learned that on Sept. 13, 2022, Dunn had accessed his online employee payroll information using his assigned username and password and added his name to a roster for a 24-hour shift he did not work. He was then paid for the time he did not work.

