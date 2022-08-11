Brian Steger

BARTOW — Polk County Sheriff’s Office Computer Crimes detectives arrested Polk County Fire Rescue Captain Brian Steger, 40, for 25 counts possession of child pornography — enhanced and one count promotion of child pornography, after a tip was received by PCSO detectives and they responded to Polk county Fire Station #26 in Lake Wales to investigate. Steger resigned his employment in lieu of termination.

At around 9 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2022 detectives arrived at the fire station where Steger was currently on duty. Steger told detectives he had set up an internet account in his name at the fire station for his personal use. When detectives located Steger’s personal computer, it was actively downloading pornography files. During an on-scene preview of his electronic devices, detectives found 25 files of enhanced pornography, depicting children as young as 5 years old being sexually battered.

