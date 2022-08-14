SEBRING — The former Ruby Tuesday location on the Sebring Parkway near the Publix supermarket is undergoing interior renovation for new businesses.
City of Sebring Building and Zoning officer Lee Tolar said a permit was pulled for the demolition of the interior of the former Ruby Tuesday building.
It is going to be two different business in that building, he said. “We don’t know exactly what it is yet. One half of it is proposed to do a restaurant. They have no idea what it is though and some type of retail on the other side.”
Heather Coons with Blurock Commercial Real Estate said Friday said they are trying to get tenants for the property, but nothing she could report at this time.
The Ruby Tuesday restaurant chain, based in Maryville, Tenn., was struggling prior to the pandemic, which impacted many restaurants and businesses. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and closed many of its locations.
The Highlands County Property Appraiser shows that the building at 4228 Sebring Parkway has 4,840 square feet and had seating for 206.
The original Ruby Tuesday building, which was built in 2000, burned down when the business was closed on Feb. 16, 2003 and it was rebuilt in 2003.
In 1999, the property was sold by Albertsons Inc. of Delaware to CNL APF Partners of Delaware for $200,000. The north Sebring Publix was originally built and occupied by the Alberstons supermarket chain.
In 2012, it was sold by CNL Funding 2000-A to ARC RTSBGFL001 for $1,562,300.
In 2021, it was sold by ARC RTSBGFL001/Realty Income Corp./Tau Acquisition to Koach Sebring, Farmington Hills, Mi. for $950,000.