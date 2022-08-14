Ruby Tuesday property

Former Ruby Tuesday building on the Sebring Parkway undergoing interior demolition for new businesses.

SEBRING — The former Ruby Tuesday location on the Sebring Parkway near the Publix supermarket is undergoing interior renovation for new businesses.

City of Sebring Building and Zoning officer Lee Tolar said a permit was pulled for the demolition of the interior of the former Ruby Tuesday building.

