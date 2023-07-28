A former Highlands Virtual School teacher has reached a settlement agreement on disciplinary actions against her for changing grades of her own children.
According to an administrative complaint from the Education Practices Commission, during the 2020-21 school year, Juliet Siver taught students through Highlands Virtual School and therefore had access to lessons and progress for all HVS students.
While Siver’s own children were enrolled in courses through HVS with other instructors, Siver improperly used her access to help her children move through programs without otherwise required instructor review or guidance.
Siver changed the grades of her children or otherwise facilitated the change of her children’s grades without permission or consultation with the children’s teachers.
She neither admitted nor denied the allegations in the Administrative Complaint, but elected not to contest the allegations.
Siver agreed to a letter of reprimand, a probationary period of three years, a $750 fine and to take a college level course on education ethics and two micro-credentialed courses in the area of education ethics offered by the National Education Association.
Siver, who had been with the Highlands District a total of 17 years, resigned Dec. 4, 2020.
At the time, the District noted that Highlands Virtual School has log-ins for each teacher. Anything that is done in the system leaves a stamp showing what was done and who did it with a date and time. Any action in the system is documented.