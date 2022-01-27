SEBRING — A former dean of Lake Placid Middle School filed a race discrimination case against The School Board of Highlands County after learning of a racist text by the school’s former principal.
On behalf of Dr. Marcus Jenkins, Attorney Dennis L. Webb, of Fort Myers, has filed a race discrimination case against the School Board of Highlands County in Federal Court-The Fort Pierce Division of the United States Federal Court.
Jenkins, an African American, had been in the education field for more than 25 years, according to a press release from Webb.
Prior to his hire as dean of LPMS, he had had more than nine years of experience in administration at various schools and counties. He has a doctorate in education.
Jenkins was hired by an independent panel to be the dean of LPMS for the 2019-2020 year.
According to Webb, Jenkins felt he was being treated differently by then-LPMS principal Jenn Sanchez from the very beginning of the school year. Because the school year required his physical presence for only a short period of time because of the COVID pandemic, he thought it better not to complain and hoped that the atmosphere with Sanchez would improve, the press release states.
Much to his shock and dismay, and with no write-ups or complaints in his record for that year, Sanchez summarily terminated Jenkins’ position, which was subsequently approved by The School Board of Highlands County.
Jenkins was the only Black male on the staff at LPMS, the press release noted. And further, he was replaced by not one, but two Caucasians, as apparently the position was split into a male dean and a female dean, both with zero administrative experience.
What Jenkins could not have known at the time was that Sanchez had sent a racially charged text to a fellow staff several months prior. According to Webb’s release, the text used a derivation on the “N” word and was a cruel reference to what could be interpreted to apply to African American students who would soon be taking a standardized test.
The text surfaced. The School Board of Highlands County conducted an investigation. Sanchez protested that somehow her phone must have been hacked and she was sabotaged. As a result, the School Board suspended and then terminated Sanchez’s position as principal; however, still allowed her to remain in the district as a teacher.
Jenkins was at Highlands Virtual School from November 2020 to January 2021. She was a teacher at Hill-Gustat Middle School from January through May 2021 and she started the current school year at Avon Park Middle School where she is currently employed as a reading coach and listed as Jennifer Sanchez.
Sanchez was assistant principal at Lake Placid Middle when she became principal of the school prior to the 2016-17 school year.
Jenkins is seeking justice, accountability and compensation as well as punitive damages under Title VII of the Federal Laws, as well as damages under the Florida Civil Rights, Webb’s press release states.