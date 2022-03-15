SEBRING — The criminal case against Jack Charles Howard III, who faces multiple charges of lewd molestation involving students at a private Christian school, is scheduled to go to a jury trial in April in Highlands Circuit Court.
A status hearing for jury trial is schedule April 6 before Judge Peter Estrada. Jury selection is scheduled April 11.
Howard was initially arrested in January 2019 on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a female student at Heartland Christian Academy.
On Feb. 7, 2019, Howard incurred the additional charges of four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and one count of battery after three more victims were identified by authorities.
The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on the school’s campus between August 2018 and January 2019 involving a total of four female victims between the ages of 12-16.
On April 12, 2019, Howard was charged with another count of sexual battery (custodial authority) of a victim between 12 and 17 years old and lewd/lascivious behavior with the victim between 12 and 17 years old.
On May 3, 2019, the assistant state attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit charged that Howard had custodial authority when he engaged in an act that constitutes sexual battery on a child between 12 and 18.
Also, the assistant state attorney charged Howard with intentionally touching in a lewd or lascivious manner a child between 12 and 16.
In October 2021, an assistant state attorney filed a Notice of Intent to Offer Child Hearsay evidence that relates what a 15-year-old female student told an adult who was picking her up at school on Jan. 8, 2019.
The student described inappropriate behavior by Howard toward another female student whom he called his “girlfriend.”
Howard’s attorney is Yohance McCoy, Sebring.
A settlement was approved in August 2020 in a civil lawsuit against Heartland Christian School related to claims by a former student’s attorney of negligence by the school.
The lawsuit made claims against the school citing negligent hiring, retention and supervision, and alleged that the former physical education teacher (Howard) sexually harassed and assaulted a former student.